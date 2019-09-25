|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Mary Evelyn Phares Williams, age 93, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on September 22, 2019 at Heritage Healthcare and Rehabilitation surrounded by her family. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Tuscaloosa. A private family graveside service will follow at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing.
She was preceded in death her husband, Norman Otto Williams; parents, Joseph Edgar, Sr. and Ida Bell Beckham Phares; sisters, Emma Louis Phares Glass, Doris Virginia "Nicky" Phares Hoggle and Bessie Bell Phares Kimbell; niece, Janet Phares Hall.
Survivors include her daughters, Donna Louise Williams Mullins (Kris) of Demopolis and Nancy Jane Williams Naff (Lon) of Birmingham; son, Larry Eugene Williams (Pat) of Tuscaloosa; brother, Joseph Edgar Phares, Jr. (Sandra) of Northport; and grandchildren, Amanda Williams Sanford (Eric), Krista Mullins, Michael Mullins (Kelley), Rachel Williams Hester (Eric) and Timothy Naff (Andrea).
Mary was a loving wife, amazing mother, wonderful grandmother, loving sister and aunt.
She loved her family. Even more, she loved the Lord. Most of working career was spent serving at Baptist Medical Center, Birmingham. In her retirement, she became an amazing hostess, to her friends at the condo and to her Sunday night church group. She loved hosting her friends from Ridgecrest Baptist Church on Sunday nights. In her early days of assisted living, she set tables and visited the rooms of anyone not feeling well. Mary did for other until she was no longer able. She was blessed to touch many lives in her 93 years.
When she was no longer able to attend church, she continued to study her Sunday school lesson, watch worship on TV, read her Bible and prayed for her family every day.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ridgecrest Baptist Church Building Fund, 7789 Gadsden Hwy., Trussville, AL 35173 or Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 25, 2019