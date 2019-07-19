|
TUSCALOOSA - Mary Frances Custard, age 82, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away July 12, 2019 at her residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Beulah Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor David E. Gay, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, Uniontown, Ala. with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 19, 2019