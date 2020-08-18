1/
Mary Frances Lamb
KNOXVILLE - Mary Frances Lamb, age 90, of Knoxville, Ala., passed away August 14, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. A private graveside service will be held at Memory Hill Gardens, with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, handling arrangements.
Mrs. Lamb was preceded in death by her husband, James Houston Lamb, Jr.; and son-in-law, Thomas "Randy" Nixon.
She is survived by her daughters, Terry Nixon and Elaine Boblitt (Marlin); son, Mark Lamb (Denise); grandchildren, Bryan Nixon, Kim Reed (Danny), Houston Lamb (Rebekah), and Adam Lamb; and great-grandchildren, Tyler and Landon Reed.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Ann Smelley, Mary Peebles, and Caring Days of Tuscaloosa for the care they provided over the past few years and to Hospice of West Alabama in her final days.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama or Caring Days of Tuscaloosa.


Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
2055531430
