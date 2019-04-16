Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Memory Hill Gardens
Mary Frances Pugh Langford

Mary Frances Pugh Langford Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Mary Frances Pugh Langford, age 97, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away April 14, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 16, 2019, at Memory Hill Gardens with Rev. Keith Pugh officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Carson Langford; parents, Robert Roy Pugh and Martha Ellen Cabiness Pugh; seven brothers; three sisters; and daughter-in-law, Kathi Langford.
Survivors include her daughter, Denise Langford Ashcraft (Jimmy); sons, Daniel Langford (Evelyn) and Donald Langford; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Langford was a homemaker. She loved to sew, quilt, garden and cook for her family and friends.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers are Mr. and Mrs. Richard Evans, Danny Harrell, Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth McLendon, Lucy McCaa, staff of Hospice of West Alabama and Alberta Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 16, 2019
