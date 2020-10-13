Mary Frances Rice

Northside Communtiy - Mary Frances Rice, 91, of Northside Community, passed away on October 10, 2020. Services will be on Thursday, October 15 at Macedonia Baptist Church at 2:00 PM, with visitation 1 hour prior to service. Presiding Clergy: Rev. Jerry Hallman and Rev. Terrell Jones.

Mary loved everyone and was ready to help in any way she could. She worked at Fayette Co. Nursing Home for almost 20 years. She was a born again Christian who loved her Lord, family and church. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church for some 80 years.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Raiford "Shorty" Rice; daughter, Mary Dawn Rice; parents, Robert Wilson Oswalt and Bessie Ila White; brother, Alvin Oswalt; sisters, Jewel Robertson and Willa Sartain; also four half-brothers and four half-sisters; son-in-law, Jerry Roberts; and great-granddaughter, Jordan Rice.

Survivors include daughter, Sharon Roberts, Northport; brother, Roland Rice, Northport; 7 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



