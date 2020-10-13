Mary Frances Rice

Northside Communtiy - Mary Frances Rice, 91, of Northside Community, passed away on October 10, 2020. Services will be on Thursday, October 15 at Macedonia Baptist Church at 2:00 PM, with visitation 1 hour prior to service. Presiding Clergy: Rev. Jerry Hallman and Rev. Terrell Jones. Pallbearers: Grandsons.

Mary loved everyone and was ready to help in any way she could. She worked at Fayette Co. Nursing Home for almost 20 years. She was a born again Christian who loved her Lord, family and church. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church for some 80 years.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Raiford "Shorty" Rice; daughter, Mary Dawn Rice; parents, Robert Wilson Oswalt and Bessie Ila White; brother, Alvin Oswalt; sisters, Jewel Robertson and Willa Sartain; also four half-brothers and four half-sisters; son-in-law, Jerry Roberts; and great-granddaughter, Jordan Rice.

Survivors include daughter, Sharon Roberts, Northport; son, Roland Rice, Northport; 7 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



