Mary Frances Rice
Northside Communtiy - Mary Frances Rice, 91, of Northside Community, passed away on October 10, 2020. Services will be on Thursday, October 15 at Macedonia Baptist Church at 2:00 PM, with visitation 1 hour prior to service. Presiding Clergy: Rev. Jerry Hallman and Rev. Terrell Jones. Pallbearers: Grandsons.
Mary loved everyone and was ready to help in any way she could. She worked at Fayette Co. Nursing Home for almost 20 years. She was a born again Christian who loved her Lord, family and church. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church for some 80 years.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Raiford "Shorty" Rice; daughter, Mary Dawn Rice; parents, Robert Wilson Oswalt and Bessie Ila White; brother, Alvin Oswalt; sisters, Jewel Robertson and Willa Sartain; also four half-brothers and four half-sisters; son-in-law, Jerry Roberts; and great-granddaughter, Jordan Rice.
Survivors include daughter, Sharon Roberts, Northport; son, Roland Rice, Northport; 7 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
01:00 PM
Macedonia Baptist Church
OCT
15
Service
02:00 PM
Macedonia Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Memories & Condolences
October 13, 2020
I have always loved Mary Francis. She was devoted to her Lord and her family. Many childhood memories were made at her house. She will be missed!
Jacky Doss
