|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Mary Gresham Goostree, age 90, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, died peacefully at Hospice of West Alabama on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Following a family graveside service, visitation will be at First Baptist Church of Tuscaloosa in the sanctuary from 12 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020. A celebration of her life will follow at 2 p.m. with Dr. Gil McKee officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, James Henry Goostree; her parents, Maud Marie Gudgel Gresham and Noble Ragon Gresham; her brothers, Noble Linn Gresham and John Thompson Gresham; and sister-in-law, Sara Francis Gresham.
She is survived by her children, Susan Goostree Allen and her husband, George Allen, Jimmy Tom Goostree, Rebecca Goostree, Louisa Goostree Marchant and her husband, Chuck Marchant; grandchildren, Anna Laura Allen, Patrick Allen and his wife, Sarah Allen, Mary Kate Allen, Clayton Marchant, Luke Marchant and his wife, Michaela Marchant; her brother, David Ragon Gresham of Clarksville, Tennessee; sister-in-law, Evelyn Bell Gresham of Chester, South Carolina; and nieces and nephews.
Mary was born on July 1, 1929 in Seymour, Indiana and grew up in Clarksville, Tennessee. She was a graduate of Clarksville High School, attended Ward-Belmont in Nashville, Tennessee, The University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, and graduated from Austin Peay State College in Clarksville, Tennessee in 1951. She married her high school sweetheart, Jimmy Goostree, on December 20, 1952 in Clarksville, and they shared 47 wonderful years together. The family moved to Tuscaloosa in June of 1957. She was a devoted wife who supported her husband's career with The University of Alabama Athletic Department, a dedicated mother and grandmother who raised four children and cherished her five grandchildren, and a tremendous homemaker who worked endless hours creating a loving home for her family. She was also a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Tuscaloosa for 62 years where she served as a children's Sunday School teacher for over 30 years and was involved in numerous other church activities.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. John Summerford for his many years of care for their mother and father. They would also like to thank their mother's caregiver, Margie Hagler, as well as the loving staff of Hospice of West Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be given in her memory to First Baptist Church, Tuscaloosa, Children's Ministry or World Missions Offering, or to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020