MOUNDVILLE - Mary Hamner Smith, age 89, of Moundville, Ala., formerly of Reform, Alabama died June 17, 2019 at Moundville Health & Rehab. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. George McLaurine officiating. Burial will follow in Graham Memorial Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edsel A. Smith; son-in-law, Bill Devine; her parents and three sisters, Elinor Hamner, Guesner Jackson and Nell Pepper.
Survivors include her daughters, Susan Wright (Lloyd) of Northport and Cherry McLendon (Kenneth) of Tuscaloosa; four grandchildren, David Devine (Leigh), Chris Devine (Katie), Laura Merillat (Andrew) and Rachel McLendon; six great-grandchildren, Cal Devine, Morgan Devine, Cameron Devine, Ali Claire Devine, Rowyn Devine and Park Devine and a number of nieces and nephews.
Mary was born December 26, 1929 in Gordo, Alabama to the late Henry Hudson Hamner and Lucille Martin Hamner. She was a member of Reform First Presbyterian Church and a retired employee of the State of Alabama Department of Human Resources.
Pallbearers will be Mike Smith, Andrew Smith, Ron Cameron, Luke Cameron and Jacob Cameron.
Honorary pallbearers are members of Reform First Presbyterian Church and the staff and residents of Moundville Health and Rehab.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Reform First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 178, Reform, AL 35481 or Big Oak Ranch, P.O. Box 507, Springville, AL 35146.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 20, 2019