Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-4202
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Elizabeth Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Elizabeth Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Hellen (Croxton) Robinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Hellen (Croxton) Robinson Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Mary Hellen Croxton Robinson, age 90, peacefully went to be with our Lord on January 17, 2020 at home.
A Celebration of her Life Service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Elizabeth Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. Mrs. Robinson will lie in state one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at The Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery in Forkland, Ala. with Rollins' Mortuary directing.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Robinson; parents, Willie and Nancy Croxton, oldest daughter, Leanna Robinson-Robinson; son, Al W. Robinson; grandson, Tracy Robinson; five sisters; eleven in-laws, and numerous other relatives.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories four daughters: Dorothy (Emanuel) Sledge, Delora (Dennis) Taylor; Myrtis (James-Danny) Ash; and Lydia (Verner) Williams; one daughter-in-law, Brenda Robinson, all of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; fourteen loving grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; two sisters: Ethel (James) Brown and Eloise Watson; two sisters-in-law: Annie Roberson and Mary Robinson; brother, Matt Croxton; brothers-in-law: Rev. Dr. James Jennings, Julius (Alice) Robinson and David (Betty) Curry of Rialto, Calif.; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.
Mrs. Robinson leaves behind a legacy of service to God, her family and mankind. She spent a lifetime always having a heart for others and their well-being. She shared her Christian faith with everyone she met. She and her husband lead untold numbers to Christ from their daily Christian walk and outreach. Both always put God first and taught their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren to do the same. She will live forever in the hearts and minds of her family, friends and all that knew her. She was truly an amazing woman of God, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, relative and friend.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -