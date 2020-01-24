|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Mary Hellen Croxton Robinson, age 90, peacefully went to be with our Lord on January 17, 2020 at home.
A Celebration of her Life Service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Elizabeth Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. Mrs. Robinson will lie in state one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at The Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery in Forkland, Ala. with Rollins' Mortuary directing.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Robinson; parents, Willie and Nancy Croxton, oldest daughter, Leanna Robinson-Robinson; son, Al W. Robinson; grandson, Tracy Robinson; five sisters; eleven in-laws, and numerous other relatives.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories four daughters: Dorothy (Emanuel) Sledge, Delora (Dennis) Taylor; Myrtis (James-Danny) Ash; and Lydia (Verner) Williams; one daughter-in-law, Brenda Robinson, all of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; fourteen loving grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; two sisters: Ethel (James) Brown and Eloise Watson; two sisters-in-law: Annie Roberson and Mary Robinson; brother, Matt Croxton; brothers-in-law: Rev. Dr. James Jennings, Julius (Alice) Robinson and David (Betty) Curry of Rialto, Calif.; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.
Mrs. Robinson leaves behind a legacy of service to God, her family and mankind. She spent a lifetime always having a heart for others and their well-being. She shared her Christian faith with everyone she met. She and her husband lead untold numbers to Christ from their daily Christian walk and outreach. Both always put God first and taught their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren to do the same. She will live forever in the hearts and minds of her family, friends and all that knew her. She was truly an amazing woman of God, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, relative and friend.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 24, 2020