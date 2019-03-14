TUSCALOOSA - Mary James Hocutt, age 94, died March 11, 2019. Mary was born July 8, 1924 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to Joe and Mallie James and was a lifelong resident of Tuscaloosa County. After graduating from County High, she served in World War II at home before marrying W.D. two years after he returned from the war. In addition to raising and providing for two children, she worked at Sears Roebuck for many years while caring for her ailing mother and, later, for W.D., too.

Mary's family was her life. She was a hard worker who always went above and beyond to provide for her family. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, caregiver, confidant, and friend who adored spending time with her family. One of her favorite times was when all of her family gathered on Christmas Eve to feast on the wonderful meal she prepared and enjoy all of the joys of Christmas together.

Mary was an avid gardener and loved working in her yard, caring and cultivating her flowers, shrubbery, and lawn. Her green thumb was obvious to anyone who saw her yard. She never missed an Alabama football game on radio or TV. After she retired, it was her desire to live independently, at home. Thankfully, she was able to do so until her recent hospitalization. She was a long time member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, W.D. Hocutt, Jr.; parents, Joe and Mallie James; and siblings, Ervin James, Lillian James and Olera Herring.

She is survived by her greatest treasures: children, William Hocutt, III and wife, Lynn; Sheryl Harper and husband Victor; along with three grandchildren, William Hocutt, IV and wife, April; Blake Harper and wife, Danielle; Mary Brooke Wiggins and husband, Jarrod; three great-grandchildren, Liam Hocutt, Mallie Hocutt, Elliett Harper, and soon to be fourth great-grandchild, Emerson Wiggins; along with a very special niece, Bobbi Erwin.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Rev. Ken Dunivant officiating and Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.

Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 14, 2019