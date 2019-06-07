|
|
NORTHPORT - Mary Jane Breakwell Roe, age 86, of Northport, Ala., passed away on June 6, 2019. Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Pastor Michael Crosswhite officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wade Vernon Roe; parents, Frank and Rachel Breakwell; sisters, Phyllis Crea and Dorris McGrath; brother, Robert Breakwell; and daughter, Tracy Lynn Roe.
Survivors include her daughter, Trudy Gay Roe Williams (Kevin); son, Wade Ryan Roe (Shannon); sister, Ruth Breakwell Sebesta; grandchildren, Rachel Ann Williams Robinson (Darren), Lauren Elizabeth Roe, Amelia Katherine Roe, William Ryan Roe and Caroline Danielle Roe; great-grandchildren, Hudson Nash Robinson and Lawson Kate Robinson.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 7, 2019