Mary Jane Collins Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Mary Jane Collins, age 85, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away January 12, 2020. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Memory Hill Gardens with Bro. Alfred Banks officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home directing.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Charles E. Collins.
Survivors include her daughter, Dorothy Hughes Thrasher (Ken); and son, Rodger Collins (Lisa).
Pallbearers will be Hunter Hughes, Lee Collins, John Halcomb, Chris Hughes, Nick Fowler and Brandon Bishop.
Honorary pallbearers are the staff of Heritage Health Care Station One.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Buhl Baptist Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 14, 2020
