ALICEVILLE - Mary Jane Duncan, age 90, of Aliceville, Ala., passed away peacefully May 14, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Aliceville First Baptist Church with Rev. Charlie Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Magnolia Memorial Gardens with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin F. Duncan; son, Billy Joe Duncan; her parents, Lee and Alma Montgomery; and sister, Dorothy Lee Windle.
Survivors include her son, Calvin L. Duncan (Cheryl); granddaughters, Amanda Soong (Peily), Sara Thompson (Craig) and Rachel Wells (Brian); and great-grandchildren, Libby Soong, Oliver Soong, Elliot Thompson and John Wells.
Mary Jane was a lifelong resident of Aliceville, Alabama. She worked for many years for Valley Fertilizer and IMC as office manager. She was a member of Aliceville First Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Cecil Robinson, Butch Shelton, Ronnie Cochrane, Tim Windle, Jimmy Dale Miles and Jeff Nance.
Honorary pallbearers are David Grayson and Ricky Nance.
A heartfelt thanks to the entire staff at Sansing. Their exceptional loving care provided over the last four years is deeply appreciated by the family. A special thanks to Florea and Clay Sansing and Juanita Colvin.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 16, 2019