Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Aliceville First Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Aliceville First Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Duncan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane Duncan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Jane Duncan Obituary
ALICEVILLE - Mary Jane Duncan, age 90, of Aliceville, Ala., passed away peacefully May 14, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Aliceville First Baptist Church with Rev. Charlie Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Magnolia Memorial Gardens with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin F. Duncan; son, Billy Joe Duncan; her parents, Lee and Alma Montgomery; and sister, Dorothy Lee Windle.
Survivors include her son, Calvin L. Duncan (Cheryl); granddaughters, Amanda Soong (Peily), Sara Thompson (Craig) and Rachel Wells (Brian); and great-grandchildren, Libby Soong, Oliver Soong, Elliot Thompson and John Wells.
Mary Jane was a lifelong resident of Aliceville, Alabama. She worked for many years for Valley Fertilizer and IMC as office manager. She was a member of Aliceville First Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Cecil Robinson, Butch Shelton, Ronnie Cochrane, Tim Windle, Jimmy Dale Miles and Jeff Nance.
Honorary pallbearers are David Grayson and Ricky Nance.
A heartfelt thanks to the entire staff at Sansing. Their exceptional loving care provided over the last four years is deeply appreciated by the family. A special thanks to Florea and Clay Sansing and Juanita Colvin.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now