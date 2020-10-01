1/
Mary Jane Windle Heritage
Aliceville - Mary Jane Windle Heritage, age 81, of Aliceville, AL passed away September 30, 2020 at her residence. The family will have private services at a later date.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Delois Windle Sellers and Brenda Smith House and brother, Harold Windle.
Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Heritage; daughters, Vicky Rickman and Wendy Heritage; son, Jim Heritage; sister, Helen Sellers; four grandchildren, Justin Rickman, Adam Rickman, Kaitlyn Heritage and Analiese Heritage; four great-grandchildren, Ava, Ellie, Cory and Maggie; and best friend, Phyllis Cheney.
Jane was born August 22, 1939 in Carrollton, Alabama to the late Floy Windle and Elsie McDaniel Windle. She was a member of Aliceville First Baptist Church where she served as financial secretary until her retirement. Jane also served as the choir director for many years.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
