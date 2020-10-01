Mary Jane Windle Heritage

Aliceville - Mary Jane Windle Heritage, age 81, of Aliceville, AL passed away September 30, 2020 at her residence. The family will have private services at a later date.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Delois Windle Sellers and Brenda Smith House and brother, Harold Windle.

Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Heritage; daughters, Vicky Rickman and Wendy Heritage; son, Jim Heritage; sister, Helen Sellers; four grandchildren, Justin Rickman, Adam Rickman, Kaitlyn Heritage and Analiese Heritage; four great-grandchildren, Ava, Ellie, Cory and Maggie; and best friend, Phyllis Cheney.

Jane was born August 22, 1939 in Carrollton, Alabama to the late Floy Windle and Elsie McDaniel Windle. She was a member of Aliceville First Baptist Church where she served as financial secretary until her retirement. Jane also served as the choir director for many years.



