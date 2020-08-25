1/1
Mary Kaye Holmes McPhail
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NORTHPORT - Mary Kaye Holmes McPhail, born on March 21, 1959 in Peoria, Ill., died on Friday, August 21, 2020 at her home in Northport, Ala. Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Northwood Hills Baptist Church. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, will be directing.
She is survived by her father, William A. Holmes; sister, Catherine C. Holmes (Jan Powers); brother, John C. Holmes; husband, Troy D. "Don" McPhail; children, Catherine M. Dockery (Ben Dockery), Troy W. McPhail and John A. McPhail; and grandchildren, Will Dockery, Sidney Dockery, Sam Dockery, and Blake McPhail.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara G. Holmes.
A devoted daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Mary Kaye gave all of herself to care for her people. She earned her degree from Belhaven College in Jackson, Miss. and lived the life of her dreams-caring for her husband, children, and later grandchildren and granddogs and serving her church children and in missions. She touched the lives of countless children, teaching them about God's love and their own self-worth. May we all strive to love and care for others the way Kaye Kaye did.
In lieu of flowers, her family asks that you make a donation to your church home or to Northwood Hills Baptist Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved