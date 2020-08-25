NORTHPORT - Mary Kaye Holmes McPhail, born on March 21, 1959 in Peoria, Ill., died on Friday, August 21, 2020 at her home in Northport, Ala. Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Northwood Hills Baptist Church. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, will be directing.

She is survived by her father, William A. Holmes; sister, Catherine C. Holmes (Jan Powers); brother, John C. Holmes; husband, Troy D. "Don" McPhail; children, Catherine M. Dockery (Ben Dockery), Troy W. McPhail and John A. McPhail; and grandchildren, Will Dockery, Sidney Dockery, Sam Dockery, and Blake McPhail.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara G. Holmes.

A devoted daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Mary Kaye gave all of herself to care for her people. She earned her degree from Belhaven College in Jackson, Miss. and lived the life of her dreams-caring for her husband, children, and later grandchildren and granddogs and serving her church children and in missions. She touched the lives of countless children, teaching them about God's love and their own self-worth. May we all strive to love and care for others the way Kaye Kaye did.

In lieu of flowers, her family asks that you make a donation to your church home or to Northwood Hills Baptist Church.



