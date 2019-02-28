Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Services
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
6100 Old Greensboro Road
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 752-2005
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Mary L. Aloisio

Mary L. Aloisio Obituary
NORTHPORT - Mary L. Aloisio, of Northport, Ala., passed away February 25, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 6 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South. Visitation will be 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Donald J. Aloisio; parents, Oscar and Elsie Bench; son-in-law, Barry Channell, sister, Wanda Solberg; brother, Victor Bench; and sister-in-law, Dolly McCarty.
Survivors include her daughters, Donna Kopp (Lawrence), Annette Maxwell, Lisa Channell and Michelle Hopkins (Sam); son, Tony Aloisio (Diane); sisters, Joyce Monnie and Jeanne Harmon; brothers, Bud Bench and Terry Bench; brother-in-law, Bill Aloisio (Judy); grandchildren, Michael Hopkins (Kristy), Matt Hopkins (Deidre), Luke Hopkins (Hayley), Stephanie Aloisio, Kevin Aloisio, Anthony Aloisio, Walter Marquardt, Josh Evans (Jeana) and Jacob Channell (Taren); and great-grandchildren, Alannah Hopkins, Briar Hopkins, Addison Channell, Jace Evans and three precious little girls on the way.
Mary will be remembered as a great Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma who loved her children and was the glue that kept her family together. Mary loved cooking, painting, reading, the casino and Alabama football.
Special thanks to Hospice of West Alabama, Presbyterian Apartments, Tuscaloosa County Tax Board, and the Channell and McCarty families.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 28, 2019
