TUSCALOOSA - Mary L. Tucker, age 76, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away January 21, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Trinity Baptist Church with Rev. Jesse White officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 – 5 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 31, 2020