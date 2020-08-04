1/1
Mary Lavelle Walker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COKER - Mary Lavelle Walker, age 95, of Coker passed away August 1, 2020, at Hospice of West Alabama. A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, August 4, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Leon D. Walker; sons, Curry, Larry, and Terry Walker; and grandson, Taby Walker.
Her survivors include her daughter, Catherine Yeager (David); daughters-in-law, Willie Mae Walker and Jennifer Hunt, 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 21 great-great grandchildren.
If you knew Mary Walker you were blessed. Hearing her sweet voice say something witty, with a mischievous grin and a wink of her eye, you couldn't help but love her. A spunky little lady with strong faith, beliefs and love for her family, she leaves an influence on many who miss her dearly. If you knew our Granny you were blessed.
Pallbearers are Dewayne Rickle, Nathan Swedenberg, AJ Stokes, Jacob Walker, Jon Logan Beadlescomb, and Max Walker.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 339-2600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved