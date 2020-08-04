COKER - Mary Lavelle Walker, age 95, of Coker passed away August 1, 2020, at Hospice of West Alabama. A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, August 4, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Leon D. Walker; sons, Curry, Larry, and Terry Walker; and grandson, Taby Walker.

Her survivors include her daughter, Catherine Yeager (David); daughters-in-law, Willie Mae Walker and Jennifer Hunt, 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 21 great-great grandchildren.

If you knew Mary Walker you were blessed. Hearing her sweet voice say something witty, with a mischievous grin and a wink of her eye, you couldn't help but love her. A spunky little lady with strong faith, beliefs and love for her family, she leaves an influence on many who miss her dearly. If you knew our Granny you were blessed.

Pallbearers are Dewayne Rickle, Nathan Swedenberg, AJ Stokes, Jacob Walker, Jon Logan Beadlescomb, and Max Walker.





