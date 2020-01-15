|
TUSCALOOSA - Mary Lee Dickey Webb, age 87, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., was born on April 6, 1932 in Eldorado, Ark., and passed away on January 13, 2020 at her home in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Duren officiating. Burial will follow at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy R. Webb; sisters, Polly Isom and Ruby Lederman; father, James L. Dickey; and mother, Leora Dickey.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda K. McAbee (David); son, Lawrence R. Webb (Tammie); sister, Josephine Lee; grandchildren, Brian McAbee (Pasha), Kevin McAbee (Megan), Scott McAbee, Michael Webb, and Lindsey Fulghum (Cody); great-grandchildren, Brady, Mary Hollis, Nelson, David Scott, Gabby McAbee, Brayden Webb, Madison, Ashton and Layne Fulgham; nieces, Edwinea Lee Doster and Francis Hambrick; grandnephew, Dain Doster; and special caretakers, Josh Shirley, Carolyn Perrotti and Tracey Wright.
Pallbearers will be Brian McAbee, Kevin McAbee, Scott McAbee, Michael Webb, Steve Kennedy, Josh Shirley and Jeff Green.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 15, 2020