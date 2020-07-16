1/
Mary Louise A. Gillion
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
FAYETTE - Mary Louise A. Gillion, age 79, of Fayette, Ala., passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Services will be Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 3 p.m. at El Bethel Independent Baptist Church with Bro. David Wilson, Bro. Robert Cobb and Bro. Chris Irvin officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 1 - 3 p.m. with the burial to follow at New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Services will be under the direction of Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home.



Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
El Bethel Independent Baptist Church
JUL
18
Service
03:00 PM
El Bethel Independent Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home - Fayette
707 North Temple
Fayette, AL 35555
205-932-6702
July 15, 2020
