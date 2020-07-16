FAYETTE - Mary Louise A. Gillion, age 79, of Fayette, Ala., passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Services will be Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 3 p.m. at El Bethel Independent Baptist Church with Bro. David Wilson, Bro. Robert Cobb and Bro. Chris Irvin officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 1 - 3 p.m. with the burial to follow at New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Services will be under the direction of Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home.







