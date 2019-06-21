|
|
LINDEN - Mary Louise Gaddy, age 94, of Linden, Ala., died June 18, 2019 at Bryant Whitfield Memorial Hospital.
She was born October 4, 1924 in Rembert Hills, Ala. to Julius Erving and Saran Burchie Poellnitz. She was a retired seamstress with H. A. Satin Company and a member of Linden Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Bradley L. Gaddy, Jr. (Mary) of Linden, Ala.; Ellen Hitchcock (Harry) of Knoxville, Tenn.; and Jerry Gaddy (Sharon) of Linden, Ala.; brother, Gerald (Lydia) Poellnitz of Northport, Ala.; sister, Judy Mitchum of Northport, Ala.; five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Linden Baptist Church on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time with Rev. Chris Kynard officiating. Burial will follow at Linden Memorial Park in Linden, Ala.
Arrangements by O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 21, 2019