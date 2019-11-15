|
|
ALICEVILLE - Mary Louise Jones Butler Eury, age 91, of Aliceville, Ala., died November 13, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Billy Little and Rev. Rusty Walker officiating. Burial will follow in Pilgrim Rest Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the church.
She was preceded in death by first husband, Troy Butler; second husband, Archie Eury; her parents; sister, Iberia Davis; and brother, J.T. Jones.
Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Butler McGarrah; two sons, Mike Butler and Bobby Butler; four grandchildren, Tina Kay Hill, Michael Butler, Robin Butler McNany and Robert Butler; and four great-grandchildren, Peyton, Cody, Rhett and LilyAnn.
Louise was born October 18, 1928 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late Lynn Jones and Arizona Pate Jones. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, a retired employee of Ben Franklin, and a lifelong resident of Pickens County.
Pallbearers will be Joe Jones, Tommy Davis, Michael Butler, Cody Butler, Robby Butler and Peyton McNany.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Pilgrim Rest Cemetery Fund, c/o Lois Bruce, 4100 Sapps Road, Carrollton, AL 35447 or Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 15, 2019