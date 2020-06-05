COKER - Mary Magdalene (Marlowe) Lann went to be with our Lord Jesus on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was born on September 23, 1937.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Mary Ruth Marlowe; her brothers, WL, Milton, Robert and Steve; her sister, Carolyn; her husband, Doyle; and her son, Garland Wayne.

Funeral services will be held at Memory Chapel Funeral Home Sunday, June 7th at 2 p.m. with visitation from 1-2 p.m. Jeff Kelley will be officiating services with Memory Chapel Funeral Home directing.

She is survived by two brothers Joe and Mitch; three sisters Julia, Sarah and Letitia; her six children, Michael (Sabrina), Brenda Turner (Frankie), Roger (Tonia), Melanie Nichols, David and Deanna Ray. She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren, Tracy (Patti), Kevin (Amy), Bridget (Billy), Sean (Lauralee), Buddy, Tiffany (Lance), Kacie (Ricky), Shane (Kasey), Corey, Samantha (Josh), Hope, Amanda (Dallas), Bradley and Brittany. She is also survived by her 17 great grandchildren, Paxton, Payton, Layne Kyler, Ruby, Claire, River, Hayden, Braylen, Logan, Haven, Zoey, Brandon, Peyton, Hudson, Aiden, DeLana Jo and Kellan Asher.

Mary was the eldest of 11 children, born in Alabama during the Great Depression era. She enjoyed being outside and working in the garden where she loved to grow things, especially roses and pretty pink flowers. She also enjoyed preparing food straight from her garden and was an excellent cook. She never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere. She enjoyed sewing and making clothes for her children and worked many years in the sewing factory at Debra Knit. She soon moved into her true calling which was taking care of others. She spent the remainder of her working years in nursing services at DCH where she ultimately retired. She continued to do private duty care even after retirement because she took such joy in helping her patients enjoy a healthy, happy quality of life. She adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with great passion and would do anything for them. She enjoyed the many family gatherings around the dinner table and shared lots of laughs with us during those times. Granny or Mawmaw Lann, as she was lovingly called, was dearly loved. She will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate to know her.

Our sincerest thanks to her doctors, the nurses and staff at DCH who took care of her during her illness.

Pallbearers will be Tracy Lann, Sean Lann, Buddy Lann, Kevin Lann, Corey Lann, Layne Lann and Bradley Lann.







