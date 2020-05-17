|
GULF SHORES - Mary Maurine Abrams was born March 22, 1966 to Maurine "Bunny" Neilson Braswell Abrams and William Riddell Abrams.
She was a 1984 graduate of Demopolis High School and the University of Alabama in 1988. Maurine was an elementary school teacher; she taught at Baldwin County Schools (Robertsdale) and Tuscaloosa City Schools. She worked in sales in Tuscaloosa and Gulf Shores. The best gift was her son, Christopher Jacob Church. Other survivors include her parents, brother Mark Neilson Abrams, and many cousins and friends that she loved dearly.
Maurine suffered from Bipolar disorder and passed away May 13, 2020. A private service has been planned with Rev. Richard Vice of Trinity Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Presbyterian Church, 300 North Strawberry Avenue, Demopolis, AL 36732.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 17, 2020