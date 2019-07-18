Home

Bessemer Brown Service Funeral Home
1300 4th Ave.
Bessemer, AL 35020
(205) 425-2424
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Bessemer Brown Service Funeral Home
1300 4th Ave.
Bessemer, AL 35020
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Bessemer Brown Service Funeral Home
1300 4th Ave.
Bessemer, AL 35020
View Map
Mary Melba Alene Smith Fisher

Mary Melba Alene Smith Fisher Obituary
BUCKSVILLE - Melba, age 92, of Bucksville, Ala., gained her angel wings on July 16, 2019 after a short illness.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, George Samuel Fisher; and her daughter, Marian Virginia Barnes; her siblings, John W. Smith, Myrtis McNeal Price, Marquerite Caubble, M.F. Smith, Gladys Brown and Ruth Hardemon.
She is survived by one brother, Charles Smith (Leola); and children, Mike Fisher (Regina), Sharon Fisher Rosser (Joel) and Mary Lynne Fisher Hayes; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be Friday, July 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Bessemer Brown Service Funeral Home with burial following at Bucksville Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her name to The Bucksville Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 703, McCalla, AL 35111.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 18, 2019
