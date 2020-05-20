|
GREENSBORO - Mary Elizabeth Miller Wright died on May 18, 2020, in Greensboro, Alabama, the town where she was born on September 25, 1925, to parents William Gilbert Miller and Annie Caroline Powers Miller. She was 94 years old.
Her husband of fifty-three years, William Wilson Wright, preceded her in death; as did her sister, Susan Miller Kilgrow.
She is survived by her son, William W. Wright, Jr. (Katherine) of Washington, D.C.; daughter, Caroline Wright Cutler of Greensboro; and son, Gilbert Miller Wright (Dawn) of New Orleans, La.; grandchildren, Heather Crowe (David), Travis Cutler (Frances), Abigail Wright, Hannah Wright, William Wright, and Annie Caroline Wright. She also leaves six great-grandchildren: Kaili Cutler, Aiden Cutler, Ashlyn Cutler, Simon Crowe, Benjamin Crowe, and Calvin Crowe.
Mary Wright attended Judson College where she graduated with honors. She pursued graduate work at Columbia University in New York and, later, received her master's degree at the University of Alabama. She taught in Greensboro Public Schools and served as a coordinator of physical education for the Tuscaloosa Board of Education.
She was active in Saint Paul's Episcopal Church in Greensboro and Christ Episcopal Church in Tuscaloosa. Her involvement included Cursillo, Episcopal Young Churchmen, and various programs at Camp McDowell. When she was in her eighties, as part of an Episcopal Church outreach program, she volunteered to work with underserved populations in Honduras.
Mary Wright loved time with family and friends, reading, playing bridge, time at the beach, football, and travel with her husband Billy. She also enjoyed golf and gardening and was actively involved in various clubs and charitable organizations. Earlier in life she loved tennis and horseback riding.
She took pride in efforts at managing family forests in Hale County and property on the Black Warrior River. She loved the outdoors and taught her family the importance of environmental stewardship and instilled in her children a love of books and the arts.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later time when it is safer for family and friends to gather.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Christ Episcopal Church (Tuscaloosa) or St. Paul's Episcopal Church (Greensboro).
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 20, 2020