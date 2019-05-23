Home

Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Demopolis, AL
Memorial service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Demopolis, AL
Mary Morgan Willingham Moore


Mary Morgan Willingham Moore Obituary
DEMOPOLIS - Mary Morgan Willingham Moore of Demopolis, Alabama, died at her home on May 21, 2019. She was born June 28, 1930 to Fannie Rushing Willingham and Dewey Wilson Willingham, Sr.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
As a lifelong resident of Demopolis, Mary worked at Black Warrior Electric Membership Corporation for over 40 years. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Demopolis. She and her husband, Gordon, were married for 59 years. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. Her friendships spanned her lifetime.
She is survived by her husband, Gordon; her daughters, Terre Moore (Pat) and Mary Ann Mullins (John) and sister, Ro Crocker (Don); grandchildren, Morgan Walters (Clay), Mary Michael Cowling, Madelyn Mullins, Henry Mullins, Laura Moore Justice (Samuel), John Moore (Shanthy), Jesse Moore and Joshua Pat Moore (deceased); great-grandchildren, Wells Walters, Mary Chapman Newman, William Walters, Elijah Moore and Everett Justice (deceased).
A memorial celebration will be held at First United Methodist Church Demopolis on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. The family will begin receiving friends at 1 p.m. prior to the service.
The family requests memorial donations be made to SALT (senior adults living triumphantly) c/o First United Methodist Church Demopolis.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 23, 2019
