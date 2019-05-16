|
|
GORDO - Mary Ozelle Sanders, age 85, of Gordo, Ala., passed away May 15, 2019 at Heritage Health Care. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Gordo First Baptist Church with Rev. Pat Powell officiating. Burial will follow in Gordo City Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at the church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Worth Hall and Wesley Hall; and two sisters, Olene Junkins and Lorene Woods.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Sanders; daughter, Wendy Jeter (Jim); son, Mitchell Sanders (Kim) and Chris Sanders; brothers, J.C. Hall (Colene); four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Ozelle was born September 29, 1933 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late Olen Hall and Gertrude Montgomery Hall. She was a member of Gordo First Baptist Church since the age of 14 and a retired secretary for Peco Farms in Gordo.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Hall, Andrew Sanders, Cory Sanders, Patrick Fields, Jim Jeter and Dan O'Mary.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Gordo First Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 323, Gordo, AL 35466.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 16, 2019