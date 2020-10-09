1/1
Bessemer - Mary Peeples Cook age 94, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. She was a member of Southside Nazarene Church and then Bessemer Independent Church of God. She worked as an LPN at DCH for 23 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Loveman J. Cook, two sons, Ernest Anthony McIntyre and Kenneth Wayne McIntyre, and nine siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Agnes M. Arrington; three sons, James McIntyre (Angie), David McIntyre (Debra) and Michael Thompson; 10 grandchildren and many great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 10 am until 11 am at McCalla Memorial Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 1 pm at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Moundville.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
McCalla Memorial Funeral Home
OCT
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McCalla Memorial Funeral Home
4780 Letson Farms Pkwy
Mc Calla, AL 35111
(205) 477-4888
