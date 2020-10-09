Mary Peeples Cook

Bessemer - Mary Peeples Cook age 94, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. She was a member of Southside Nazarene Church and then Bessemer Independent Church of God. She worked as an LPN at DCH for 23 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Loveman J. Cook, two sons, Ernest Anthony McIntyre and Kenneth Wayne McIntyre, and nine siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Agnes M. Arrington; three sons, James McIntyre (Angie), David McIntyre (Debra) and Michael Thompson; 10 grandchildren and many great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 10 am until 11 am at McCalla Memorial Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 1 pm at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Moundville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store