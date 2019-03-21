Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
Mary Shuttlesworth
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Memory Chapel
Mary Rebecca Shuttlesworth

Mary Rebecca Shuttlesworth Obituary
DUNCANVILLE - Mary Rebecca Shuttlesworth, age 94, of Duncanville, Ala. passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Graveside services will be held at Memory Chapel on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 2 p.m.
She was the wife of the late T.D. Shuttlesworth. She is survived by her children, Teddy Shuttlesworth and Betty Abernathy; three granddaughters and nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to Hospice of West Alabama or Hamrick Highlands Assisted Living.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 21, 2019
