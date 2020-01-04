|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Mary Shelton Dawkins, age 86, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020 at Glen Haven Health and Rehabilitation Center with friends and family by her side. Visitation will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home at 2 p.m. A graveside service will follow in Sunset Memorial Park at 3 p.m.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Matthew and Nettie Shelton; her brothers, J.T. Shelton, Ernest "Bill" Shelton, Kenneth Shelton and Victor Shelton; her sister, Gwyenith Shelton Broome; and her grandson, Michael Landon Ellison.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Carlos Dawkins; her children, Carla Ellison (Kenny), Carol Ramey (Walter) and John Dawkins; granddaughter, Sara Grace Ramey; great-granddaughter, Savannah Ellison; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Mary was born on April 1, 1933 in Hamilton, Ala. She graduated from New Hope High School in Columbus, Mississippi in 1951. She married Carlos Dawkins on December 22, 1951. Mary was retired from the State of Alabama Mental Health Department. She enjoyed making cakes, quilting and being with family and friends. She was very fond of dogs and had many as pets throughout her life. Above all, Mary was a follower of Christ and was involved in several congregations throughout her life. She was very generous and gave to many ministries and charities. She was an incredible wife, mother, aunt and friend. She will be greatly missed by her husband, children, grandchildren, family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Ellison, Walter Ramey, Berneal Ellison, Milton Ethridge, Bill Wheeler, Gary Beard, Cody Key and Matthew Goins.
Honorary pallbearers are Glen Haven Health and Rehabilitation Center Station 4 staff, Amedisys Hospice, Dr. Brian Wilhite and special friends, Annie Ruth Sexton and Linda Wheeler.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 4, 2020