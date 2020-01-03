|
COLUMBUS, MISS. - Marya Rozowicz Ezelle passed away peacefully at home in Columbus, Mississippi on December 30, 2019.
Mrs. Ezelle was born September 26, 1945 in Guntersville, Alabama to Mr. and Mrs. Leopold Michael Rozowicz.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mr. Roy Robert Ezelle and mother, Mrs. Lena Hodges Rozowicz.
Marya was the adored niece of the late Mr. and Mrs. James Somerville of Aliceville, Alabama and is survived by her cousins, Mary Hughes Somerville Love and Lena Elizabeth Somerville Summerville.
An award winning teacher, Mrs. Ezelle was a graduate of Aliceville High School and Mississippi State College for Women. She touched the lives of thousands of students as a first grade teacher at Fairview and Sale Elementary Schools. She delighted in her students' growth and achievements.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home on 2nd Avenue North in Columbus. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. in the Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will follow in the Oak Grove Franconia Cemetery in Aliceville, Alabama.
Pallbearers will be Larry Ezelle, Jerry Harris, Greg Lane, Tom Love, Eric Backstrom, James Backstrom, Hugh Summerville and Frank Summerville.
Mrs. Ezelle was an accomplished horsewoman and had a lifelong love of animals.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to the Columbus-Lowndes Humane Society or to the .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 3, 2020