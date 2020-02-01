|
CENTREVILLE - Matile C. "Sparkie" Hobson passed peacefully from this earth on January 30, 2020 after living more than 96 years of a vigorous and productive life. She was a faithful servant of the Lord Jesus Christ. Throughout her life she found peace and comfort in God's written word and leaned on Him in her times of need. She was assured of her salvation and when she was called home she left quickly, without needless pain or suffering.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years Belcher Hobson (1920-2009).
She is survived by two children, Thomas Michael Hobson Sr. and Patricia Carolyn Cunningham; four grandchildren, Thomas Michael Hobson Jr., Elizabeth Anne Hobson, Michael Edward Stanley, Michelle Leigh Collier; seven great-grandchildren, Charlsie Bentley, Sydney Hobson, Alexander Hobson, Matthew Hobson, Cheyenne Collier, Brooklyn Collier and Courtney Stanley; two great-great-grandchildren, Lucas Bentley, Madelyn Bentley; and three step-great-grandchildren, Mason Shoemake, Kenlee Grizzelle and Gracie Cunningham.
Born into a large family in Lawley, Ala., she was the last surviving child of Will Cost and Lonnie Jefferson Cost Griffin. Her sister was Louise Cost Hunt. Her brothers were Billy Cost, Thomas Cost and Morris Cost.
She graduated from Bibb County High School and married Belcher Hobson one day after her eighteenth birthday. With the exception of a few Navy years when Belcher was stationed elsewhere on recruiting duty, they lived in Centreville and maintained a home together for 68 years. Belcher died in 2009. She never stopped being a Navy wife.
She retired after a career with the Bibb County Department of Pensions & Security Office in Centreville.
Her funeral service will be held at Centreville Baptist Church on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Kenneth Fuller officiating. Interment will follow at Pineland Cemetery, Centreville. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020