TUSCALOOSA - Matthew Alexander Smith, age 33, born on August, 23, 1985 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at his residence in Tuscaloosa.
He is survived by his children, Alexander Cade Smith, Kylie Jo Smith and Annalise Lyla Smith; as well as his fiancée, Lisa Anzelde.
Private burial services will be held at his father's hometown in Elba, Ala.
His parents are Donnie and Marian Smith and his sister is Erica Smith Patrick (wife of David Patrick).
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of his memory to the Salvation Army or your church. Better yet, take your child or grandchild fishing in Matt's honor.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 11, 2019