TUSCALOOSA - Matthew Hardy, Jr., 33º age 71, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Private graveside services to be officiated by Pastor Jesse J. White, Jr., and will be limited to close family. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
He was preceded in death by his father, Matthew Hardy, Sr.; mother, Mae Francis Hardy; wife, Minnie T. Hardy.
He is survived by his daughter, Nicolette A. Price (Albert); son, Matthew Hardy III (Cassandra); five grandchildren, Andre D. Wiggins, Charmaine M. Wiggins, Armani T. Hardy, Nya C. Hardy, and Matthew Hardy IV; one great-grand, Amariyon D. Maye; and a host of other family members.
He was a graduate of Druid High School Class of 1966 and an honorably discharged Veteran of the United States Navy. He was employed by the City of Tuscaloosa Water Dept. as an account clerk until his retirement. Matthew was a man of great devotion to God and his family and had a passion for singing. He was a founding member of the Stars of Harmony and was a member of various choirs at Trinity M.B. Church, formally 10th Street Baptist where he also served as a Deacon. He was Past Master of Little Warrior Lodge #406; Past Patron of O.E.S.; Past Command in Chief of Rose of Sharron #208 and Right Worshipful Grand Junior Warden of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Alabama. Burial will be at the Alabama National Cemetery.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 29, 2020