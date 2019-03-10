TUSCALOOSA It is with a very heavy heart that we must share news of Matthew Makemson's untimely departure from this earth. On March 7, 2019, Matt passed away in his home at 32 years of age. A funeral service will be held Monday, March 11, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Heritage Chapel Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 10, 2019, from 6 - 8 p.m. at Heritage Chapel Funeral Home.

Survivors include his wife, Rebecca Jo Makemson of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; daughter, Emily Grace Makemson of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; sister Amy Makemson Parratt of Indian Land, S.C.; and parents, Gary and Pat Makemson of Cullman, Ala.

A member of a military family, Matt has lived across the country, but was primarily raised in Cullman, Ala. He moved to Tuscaloosa for college in 2004 and has been an active member of the Tuscaloosa community since that time.

In April 2016, he married his lovely wife, Rebecca, and their beautiful daughter, Emily Grace, was born in July 2017. Matt has been a respected member of the transportation industry since 2011.

Matt was a loving husband, a caring father, a loyal friend, and a dependable colleague. While his time on this earth was far too short, the impact he has had will last an eternity. All those that knew Matt are better for it and will never forget the life and joy he brought to every situation. As we struggle to process these difficult circumstances, we know that Matt's legacy will continue through us all. Let us celebrate the time we had with such a great man, let us rejoice for the legacy he has created for his wife and daughter, and let us fill our hearts with the same joy that overflowed from Matt each and every day.

Pallbearers will be Sam Beachler, Lance Walker, Michael Parratt, Brooks Elliott, Win Perkins and Austin Haskew.

Honorary pallbearers are Christopher Pharo and Marc Montgomery.

Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com. Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary