Mattie Hall Rogers

Moundville - Mattie Hall Rogers, age 87, of Moundville, Alabama passed away October 3, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Moundville Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Moundville. Magnolia Chapel South will be directing.



