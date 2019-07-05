Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-4202
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
First Community Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
First Community Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mattie Clay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mattie Pearl Hardy Clay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mattie Pearl Hardy Clay Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Mattie Pearl Hardy Clay, age 70, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed on Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Georgia. Funeral services for Mrs. Mattie Pearl Hardy Clay will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. at First Community Methodist Church. Rev. Darrell Gordon will officiate. Entombment will follow at Memory Hill Gardens with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Public viewing for Mrs. Mattie Pearl Hardy Clay will be today, July 5, 2019, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now