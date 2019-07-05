|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Mattie Pearl Hardy Clay, age 70, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed on Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Georgia. Funeral services for Mrs. Mattie Pearl Hardy Clay will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. at First Community Methodist Church. Rev. Darrell Gordon will officiate. Entombment will follow at Memory Hill Gardens with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Public viewing for Mrs. Mattie Pearl Hardy Clay will be today, July 5, 2019, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 5, 2019