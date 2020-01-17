Home

Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
(205) 758-3444
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul AME Church
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul AME Church
Mattie Ruth Sollie Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Mattie Ruth Sollie, age 85, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away January 10, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Paul AME Church with Rev. Ricky Wells officiating. Burial will follow in Taylorville Community Church Cemetery with Wills' Funeral Services directing. Visitation will be 12-5 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 17, 2020
