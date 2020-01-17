|
TUSCALOOSA - Mattie Ruth Sollie, age 85, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away January 10, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Paul AME Church with Rev. Ricky Wells officiating. Burial will follow in Taylorville Community Church Cemetery with Wills' Funeral Services directing. Visitation will be 12-5 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 17, 2020