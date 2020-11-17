Maude Catherine Spurling Jenkins

Mrs. Maude Catherine Spurling Jenkins, Retired Program Assistant Expanded Food & Nutrition Program for the Alabama Cooperative Extension System of Auburn University passed away on Sunday November 15th at the age of 91. She served as Deaconess for many years at First Missionary Baptist Church of Northport, and charter member of the First Thessalonians 5:17 Prayer & Bible Study Group.

The arrangements are as follows:

Community Viewing is scheduled for Friday, November 20, 2020 – 3:00p.m.- 6:00p.m.

Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc., 2615 Stillman Blvd, Tuscaloosa Alabama, 35401.

A Celebration of Life Graveside Services will be held 11:00a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Cedar Oaks Memorial Park ,1401 Mimosa Park Road, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 35405. The Officiant and Eulogist, Pastor Carlos Calhoun. Burial will follow. She presided in death by her mother Adelle Parker Spurling; her father George Washington Spurling; her sisters Mildred Seay; twin sister Mary and Martha Spurling and her husband Edward Lee Jenkins, Sr. She leaves behind her children: Elizabeth Jean Richardson in New York; Edwards Lee Jenkins, Jr., Kenosha, Wisconsin; Jacqueline Marie White Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Rosalind Renetta James, Dothan, Alabama; Susan Dale Jenkins of Tuscaloosa, Alabama and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Burial immediately following the graveside funeral at Cedar Oaks Memorial Park.



Published in Tuscaloosa News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.