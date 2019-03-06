|
AKRON - Maude Winston Holston, age 85, of Akron, Ala., passed away March 5, 2019. Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Holston; parents, Arch and Martha Winston; brother, Ed Winston; and sisters, Lucille Hamlin and Joyce Glass.
Survivors include her daughters, Lisa Taylor (George) and Joanna Bundrum; sons, Owen Holston (Barbara) and Arch Holston (Cecilia); sisters, Pat Shuttlesworth and Martha Button (Jim); grandchildren, Misty Potter, Zach Holston, Daniel Taylor, Drew Taylor, Mary Holston and Jon Holston; and seven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jon Holston, Zach Holston, Roger Potter, Bill Glass, Daniel Taylor and Drew Taylor.
Honorary pallbearers are Daffodil House staff, Dr. Larry Skelton, Dr. John Crew, Dr. Dinesh Chandra and Dr. Syed Aslam.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mt. Hebron Cemetery Fund.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 6, 2019