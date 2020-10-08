Maudine White Franks

Tuscaloosa - Maudine White Franks, age 86, of Tuscaloosa, passed away October 5, 2020, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020, 11:00 am at Capstone Church in Northport with Pastor Jeremy Burrage officiating. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed at the service. There will be a private family burial at Brilliant Memorial Gardens in Brilliant, Alabama, following the service.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Howell Franks. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law. Jeri and Sam Aycoth of Port Orange, Florida, grandson Alex Aycoth of Edgewater, Florida, and Austin Aycoth of Jacksonville. Florida. She is also survived by her sister Billie White Boteler of Tuscaloosa, a brother Jerry White of Florence, Alabama, a brother and sister-in-law, James and Marge of Phoenix, Arizona and numerous nieces and nephews.



