Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
View Map
More Obituaries for Mauline Colburn
Mauline T. Colburn

Mauline T. Colburn Obituary
COTTONDALE - Mauline T. Colburn, age 87, of Cottondale, Ala., passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Heritage Health Care. Funeral services will be Friday, February 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Bro. Johnny Jones will be officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to services with Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel directing.
Mauline was preceded in death by her husband, Luna Colburn, Sr.; daughter, Sue Harper; brother, Vester Taylor; sisters, Anna Lou Taylor and Addie Mae Traweek.
She is survived by her daughter, Edna Colburn and husband, William; sons, Clifton ""Doc"" Colburn and his wife, Judy and Rodney Colburn and his wife, Shellie; 12 grandchildren; host of great-grandchildren, great-great- grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be the family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers are Heritage Health Care, Southern Care Hospice of West Alabama and her caregivers, Markita Besteder and Doral Bessett.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 8, 2019
