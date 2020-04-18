Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Memory Hill Gardens
Maurine Fowler Obituary
ATHENS - Maurine Fowler, age 88, of Athens, Ala., passed away April 16, 2020 at Senior Rehab and Recovery Center at Limestone Health Facility. Graveside Service will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 20, 2020, at Memory Hill Gardens with Rev. Jerry Lake officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
She was preceded in death by her identical twin sister, Catherine Fowler; son, David Owens (Becky); and brothers, James Fowler and Randolph Fowler.
Survivors include her daughters, Ayla Sakawi (Yasser) and Renee Cobb; son, Wyman Gibbs (Teresa); brother, Robert Fowler (Judy); and grandchildren, David Owens, Melanie Shackleford, Lauren Hall, Elisa Hixson, Dana Cooklish, Mallory Romine, Hollis Gibbs, Christopher Cobb, Cody Cobb and Brandon Cobb.
Maurine Fowler was a long time member of the First Baptist Church of Tuscaloosa. Well into her 80s, Ms. Fowler welcomed all family into her home and loved cooking for them. Her extraordinary gift of hospitality to her loved ones will be greatly missed.
Condolences may be offered at www.memorychapelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 18, 2020
