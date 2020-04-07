|
NORTHPORT -Maurine Simpson Johnson softly passed into the arms of Jesus on April 3, 2020, at Hospice of West Alabama in Tuscaloosa. She was born on December 17, 1926 in Northport, Ala. She grew up on Simpson Hill, and lived her entire life on the Watermelon Road.
She was predeceased by her father, Ledger Simpson, Sr.; her Mother Ella Mae Hallman; her former husband, Sam Johnson; two brothers, Rayford Simpson and Ledger Simpson, Jr.; a sister, Genetta Springfield; two sons, Billy Joe Johnson and Dennis A. Johnson; and a granddaughter, Adrienne Reese.
She is survived by two sons, Ron Johnson (Kathy) and Donnie Johnson; and a daughter, Bonnie Johnson; eleven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and friends.
Affectionately known as "Mossie" to all of her family, and old friends, she was a wonderful wife, mother, Maw Maw, and homemaker. She was the greatest "from scratch" cook, and was widely acclaimed for skills at cooking. She was a hard worker, and just almost unstoppable. She worked as Caregiver at Glen Haven Health & Rehab for fourteen years, and retired from DCH Regional Hospital after twenty years.
She professed Jesus Christ as her Savior in her late twenties, and joined the Rice's Valley Baptist Church, where she maintained her membership until her death.
A private family burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Park on April 7, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your church, or Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 7, 2020