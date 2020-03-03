Home

Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661

Max Calvin Carver

Max Calvin Carver Obituary
GORDO – Max Calvin Carver, age 82, of Gordo, Ala., passed away February 29, 2020 at Pickens County Medical Center. Memorial Services will be 6 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Skelton Funeral Home with Rev. Ralph Smith officiating. Visitation will be immediately following the service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jearldine Carver; two sons, Tony Carver and Monty Carver; grandson, Cason Bryant Park; his parents and brothers, James Carver and Ray Carver.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Skinner Carver; two daughters, Mikki Park (Butch) and April Carver Pate; stepdaughter, Brandi Jarrell (Thomas); stepson, Christopher James Ledbetter; eleven grandchildren, Ashley C. Horton (Charley), Britt Park (Chelsea), Andrea Hristova (DimiTre), Bo Carver (Michelle), Jaden P. Johnson (Chris), Jordan Park, Dayleigh P. Boutwell (Dallas), Caden Pate, Ashtyn Pate, Hayden M. Jarrell and Maci A. Jarrell and twelve great-grandchildren.
Max was born April 1, 1937 in Cullman County, Alabama to the late Aaron C. Carver and Lessie Crowell Carver. In his early years he attended Big Hill Baptist Church with his wife and children and later became a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Max was a retired employee of B.F. Goodrich Tire with 28 years of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the , Mid-South Division, 1100 Ireland Way, Suite 300, Birmingham, AL 35205 or to the Humane Society of West Alabama, P.O. Box 70054, Tuscaloosa, AL 35407.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 3, 2020
