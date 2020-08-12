TUSCALOOSA - Max Lamar Bailey, age 89, died in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on August 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ebern Frances Bailey and Mildred Clement Bailey; his brothers, Edward, Ernest "E.F." and Howard; and his sister, Polly.A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Max is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Julia Knight Bailey; his son, Dr. Lamar Edward Bailey (Clara) of Collierville, Tennessee; his daughter, Mary Nona Whittle; and grandchildren, Nathan and Shaun Whittle of Lake Oswego, Oregon.Max was born April 16, 1931 in Belmont, Mississippi. He graduated high school in Fort Payne, Alabama and continued his education with a degree in engineering from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Max was honored to be a veteran, having spent two years in the army. His professional career spanned 40 years with Gulf States Paper Corporation, where he began as an engineer in Tuscaloosa, moved into the financial department, and eventually transitioned and led the accounting department in Demopolis. He was both respected and honored by his work family.In his spare time, Max enjoyed golfing, tennis, boating, waltzing with his wife, and playing the guitar. Often known for his dry sense of humor, he brought laughter to people in both Demopolis and Tuscaloosa. Retirement brought him back to Tuscaloosa where he settled in the Pine Valley Retirement community. For the Pine Valley coffee group, he embodied the spirit of camaraderie. The group always looked forward to him sharing delightfully humorous stories. He was greeted with warmth and kindness by the group and many other friends.The family would like to thank the numerous special friends who were so kind and thoughtful, providing help and support to Max over the last year. The loving care and kindness shown by the staff at Hospice of West Alabama is also greatly appreciated.Due to the ongoing pandemic, a private funeral service will be held at the Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel with Reverend Dr. Richard S. Wright officiating.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chester Knight Scholarship Fund at the University of Alabama in memory of Max L. Bailey, Box 870101, Tuscaloosa, AL 35487 or to Hospice of West Alabama.