ETHELSVILLE – Maxine Brazil Barton, age 75, of Ethelsville, Ala., died May 4, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital. Services will be 12 noon Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerrod Mordecai officiating. Burial will follow in Greenhill Memorial Gardens with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Woodroe Barton; her son, Anthony Jerome "Tony" Barton; her parents; brother, J. D. Brazil and sister, Nannie Bea Dozier.
Survivors include her sons, David Barton (Marty) of Ethelsville, Ala., Joe Barton of Fayette, Ala. and Tommy Barton (Wendy) of Coalfire, Ala.; brother, Ted Brazil (Francis); sisters, Joyce Ferguson (Willie), Estelle Rushing and Loutine Thomas; 11 grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Maxine was born April 13, 1944 in Fayette County, Alabama to the late Jim Riley Brazil and Daisy May Sprinkle Brazil. She was a homemaker and a member of Union Chapel Baptist Church in Ethelsville, Ala.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Barton, Richard Barton, Riley Brazil, Keith Ferguson, Allen Jaynes and James Dozier.
Honorary pallbearers are Petey Peterson, Wes Smith, Larry Atkins, Lance Atkins, Collin Acker and Bobby Acker.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Union Chapel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 53, Ethelsville, AL 35461.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 6, 2019