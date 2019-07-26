|
|
O'FALLON, MO. - Maxine Hill Butler, recently of O'Fallon, Missouri, passed away on July 22, 2019 at age 96.
She was born Phyllis Maxine Hill on September 25, 1922, the only child of William Thomas Hill and Nona Mae (Waldrep) Hill. Maxine's childhood years spanned the depths of the depression and taught her the values of thrift, frugality, family and community. She attended high school in the small town of Notasulga in Macon County, Alabama. In the fall of 1940, she became the first of her family to attend college at the nearby Alabama Polytechnic Institute, now Auburn University. There, she met and fell in love with Jack Scott Butler of Fayette Alabama. They married in Auburn on December 21, 1941, two weeks after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Jack was in ROTC and entered the Army as a 2nd Lieutenant in May of 1942 as the United States geared up for the epic struggle of WWII. Jack fought in and (barely) survived the war while Maxine, now with an infant to care for, returned to Auburn to continue the pursuit of the academic degree that she had promised her parents. She graduated in 1946 and later continued her education earning a Master's degree in Home Economic Science and an AA Certification in Education at the University of Alabama. In 1954 she began teaching high school, first at Hubbertville High in Hubbertville, Alabama for two years and later at Fayette County High School in Fayette, Alabama for 28 years.
Jack and Maxine were members of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Fayette. Maxine served as Methodist Youth Fellowship Adviser, Sunday School Teacher, Dean of the Church Bible School, and other positions at various times during the six decades that she was able to attend and participate in church activities. Maxine preserved English pink roses that her father had grafted onto native root stock and used them to supply Bethlehem and the Fayette Nursing Home with flowers for many years. The family hopes that if you knew Maxine and her roses you may remember her fondly when you see a similar rose bouquet.
In 1989 Maxine was chosen as Alabama Merit Mother of the year by the Alabama Association of American Mothers, Inc., part of American Mothers, Inc. (www.americanmothers.org) whose goal is "to strengthen the moral and spiritual foundations of the family and the home". A long and lovely article about her selection appeared in The Tuscaloosa News, on Sunday May 14. The article was accurate in most details but transmuted her last name to "Baxter".
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, Jack Scott Butler Sr. (1918-2001).
She is survived by three sons, William Hill Butler (Jamie), Jack Scott Butler Jr. (Karen), and Thomas Albert Butler (Dianne); by six grandchildren, William Stephen Butler (Sheila), Susanna Frances Herrmann (Robert), Jeffery Scott Butler (Heather), Emily Butler Barnes (Kelly), Stephanie Leigh Whittaker (Kylen), and Melissa Elanor Burdick (Max); and by eleven great-grandchildren.
Over the last several years, Alzheimer's disease slowly robbed Maxine of her memories, but she never lost her social graces. She would want to thank all who remember her life and its gifts to her family, church and community.
The family suggests that memorial contributions in lieu of flowers be sent to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 378 Bethlehem Circle, Fayette, AL 35555 or to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org).
Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 3 p.m. from Nelson Funeral Home in Fayette. Burial will follow in Fayette City Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 26, 2019