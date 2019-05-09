Home

Rainey Mortuary Service
4807 20th St
Tuscaloosa, AL 00003-5401
205-758-1300
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Minister McLester Winn


Minister McLester Winn Obituary
HOLT - Minister McLester Winn, age 62, of Holt, Alabama, passed at DCH Medical Center May 3, 2019. Services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at Rainey Mortuary 4807 20th Street, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Bishop Darryl Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Winn was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Anderson and Mrs. Mary Rochelle Winn; sisters, Marilyn and Ruby Winn; and brother, Willie Andrew Winn.
He is survived by brothers, Leon Roshell, Marcus Darryl Winn and Anderson Wynn, Jr.; and sisters, Evelyn Winn-Bowden, Gloria Jean Smith and Dorothy Winn Jones.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 9, 2019
